Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 3:55 pm

Julia Roberts Says She Used to Be a 'Selfish Little Brat'

Julia Roberts Says She Used to Be a 'Selfish Little Brat'

Julia Roberts is stunning in a fluffy red dress on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On what she was like when she was younger: “I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films.”

On what she’s doing most days: “If I wasn’t here today, I’d be in the carpool lane ferrying my kids to school.”

On if she’d give up acting: “Well, if I did much less, I wouldn’t be in the business at all. I was saying to my husband the other day that I haven’t worked in almost a year.”

On working on movies with her husband Danny Moder: “There’s comfort there, but also terror, which is a good combination. Terror because the person I want to impress most is looking right at me.”

The full interview appears in the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on sale October 6th.
Credit: Harper’s Bazaar/ Alexi Lubomirski
