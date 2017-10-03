Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 12:46 pm

Justin Hartley Loved Working with Sylvester Stallone on 'This Is Us': 'He's The Real Deal'

Justin Hartley made an appearance on Monday (October 2) evening’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and dished all about getting to work with Sylvester Stallone on This Is Us.

“It’s everything you could possibly imagine, times ten,” the 40-year-old actor told host Seth. “I grew up watching his movies, I wanted to be Rocky and for a moment in my life I thought I was Rocky – and then, there he is. I worked out with him at the gym, we go to the same gym.”

Milo [Ventimiglia] knows him and sort of made a phone call, he came and graciously accepted to do the role. He immediately disarms you, immediately puts everybody at ease and is just the coolest guy in the world,” Justin added. “He’s the real deal, he’s amazing.”


