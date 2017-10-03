Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 8:58 pm

Justin Hartley's Daughter Says That He's 'No Zac Efron'

Justin Hartley's Daughter Says That He's 'No Zac Efron'

Justin Hartley poses for a portrait while stopping by the Build Series for an interview on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor appeared on The Today Show earlier that day and opened up about his 13-year-old daughter Isabella‘s thoughts on his heartthrob status.

“She’s proud of the show and I think she thinks it’s pretty cool that her dad is on a show that everyone’s watching, especially at that age,” Justin said. “I’m doing something that her friends can watch without feeling weird about it. But the heartthrob status? She’s really smart, so she’s like ‘Oh, I guess it goes with the territory.’ I don’t think she gets it. I’m no Zac Efron. And I know that, because she’s told me. There are some boys in her school that I can’t hold a candle to. But I think she understands that it goes with the territory.”

Also pictured inside: Justin getting a scare during a visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 01
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 02
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 03
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 04
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 05
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 06
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 07
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 08
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 09
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 10
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 11
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 12
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 13
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 14
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 15
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 16
justin hartleys daughter says hes no zac efron 17

Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series, Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Posted to: Justin Hartley

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr