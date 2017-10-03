Justin Hartley's Daughter Says That He's 'No Zac Efron'

Justin Hartley poses for a portrait while stopping by the Build Series for an interview on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor appeared on The Today Show earlier that day and opened up about his 13-year-old daughter Isabella‘s thoughts on his heartthrob status.

“She’s proud of the show and I think she thinks it’s pretty cool that her dad is on a show that everyone’s watching, especially at that age,” Justin said. “I’m doing something that her friends can watch without feeling weird about it. But the heartthrob status? She’s really smart, so she’s like ‘Oh, I guess it goes with the territory.’ I don’t think she gets it. I’m no Zac Efron. And I know that, because she’s told me. There are some boys in her school that I can’t hold a candle to. But I think she understands that it goes with the territory.”

Also pictured inside: Justin getting a scare during a visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend.