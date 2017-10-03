Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:23 pm

Kate Winslet Is Reuniting With James Cameron & Joining the 'Avatar' Universe!

Kate Winslet Is Reuniting With James Cameron & Joining the 'Avatar' Universe!

Kate Winslet and James Cameron are teaming up once again!

Twenty years after the Oscar winners worked together on the iconic Titanic, the duo is back at it for another massive production: the long-awaited follow-up(s) to 2009′s Avatar.

Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life,” James told Deadline.

Production began on the Avatar sequels – there are four currently planned – in September in California.

Avatar 2 is due on December 18, 2020 with Avatar 3 to follow on December 17, 2021. Avatar 4 will arrive on December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 will be released on December 19, 2025.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Avatar, James Cameron, Kate Winslet

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    Literally no one asked for more of this. We left that overhyped crap in 2009.