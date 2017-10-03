Kate Winslet Is Reuniting With James Cameron & Joining the 'Avatar' Universe!

Kate Winslet and James Cameron are teaming up once again!

Twenty years after the Oscar winners worked together on the iconic Titanic, the duo is back at it for another massive production: the long-awaited follow-up(s) to 2009′s Avatar.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life,” James told Deadline.

Production began on the Avatar sequels – there are four currently planned – in September in California.

Avatar 2 is due on December 18, 2020 with Avatar 3 to follow on December 17, 2021. Avatar 4 will arrive on December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 will be released on December 19, 2025.