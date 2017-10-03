Top Stories
Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:43 am

Kendall Jenner Looks Cute and Comfy in Ripped Jeans While Picking Up Lunch!

Kendall Jenner knows: there’s always time for a smoothie break!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and model was photographed picking up lunch and sipping on a smoothie while leaving Erewhon on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Kendall looked cute and casual in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers as she stepped out with her afternoon snack.

Kendall recently retweeted Ellen DeGeneres calling for more care and love in the world following the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 pm EST.
