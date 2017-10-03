Kris Jenner's Friend Kyle Richards Speaks About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Not much has been said publicly by anyone close to the Kardashian/Jenner family about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.

Now, Kris Jenner‘s good friend Kyle Richards, spoke in an interview about how she thinks Kylie will do as a mom.

“Luckily for Kylie, she’s in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she’s gonna be fine!” Kyle told Us Weekly about Kylie‘s upcoming baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. The baby is reportedly a little girl due early next year.

Kylie‘s pregnancy has not yet been confirmed by the family.

