Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 9:06 am

Kris Jenner's Friend Kyle Richards Speaks About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Kris Jenner's Friend Kyle Richards Speaks About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Not much has been said publicly by anyone close to the Kardashian/Jenner family about Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.

Now, Kris Jenner‘s good friend Kyle Richards, spoke in an interview about how she thinks Kylie will do as a mom.

“Luckily for Kylie, she’s in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she’s gonna be fine!” Kyle told Us Weekly about Kylie‘s upcoming baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. The baby is reportedly a little girl due early next year.

Kylie‘s pregnancy has not yet been confirmed by the family.

MORE STORIES ON KYLIE’S PREGNANCY:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Kris Jenner, kyle richards, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr