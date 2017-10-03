Top Stories
Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:55 am

Malin Akerman, Joe Jonas & DNCE Unite at World Childhood Fund's Thank You Gala 2017!

Malin Akerman, Joe Jonas & DNCE Unite at World Childhood Fund's Thank You Gala 2017!

Malin Akerman keeps it classy in a red gown as she hits the carpet at the World Childhood Foundation USA’s 2017 Thank You Gala held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Monday (October 2) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Jack Donnelly at the gala benefiting the organization whose mission is to stimulate, promote and develop supportive environments and solutions to prevent and address sexual abuse and exploitation as well as violence against children.

Also in attendance at the gala was Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates – Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee – as they hit the stage as the musical guests.
Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Donnelly, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Malin Akerman

