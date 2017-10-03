'Mean Girls' Co-Stars Reunite on Mean Girls Day to Help Las Vegas

Mean Girls stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett reunited for “Mean Girls Day” today (October 3) to help out those who have been affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.

“This year, though, we’re doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it. After Sunday’s tragic events in Las Vegas, let’s give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help,” they collectively say in the minute-long video. They’re asking for everyone to donate just three dollars with a goal of $300,000.

FYI: If you didn’t know, Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what date it was on October 3 in the movie.