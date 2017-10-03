Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 10:16 am

Michelle Williams & Bestie Busy Philipps Hit Up Louis Vuitton Vendome Flagship Opening!

Michelle Williams & Bestie Busy Philipps Hit Up Louis Vuitton Vendome Flagship Opening!

Michelle Williams keeps it cute and chic while arriving at the Louis Vuitton Vendome Flagship Store Opening on Monday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old actress was accompanied by her longtime bestie Busy Philipps at the event held as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Michelle is reportedly in talks to join Tom Hardy‘s Spider-Man villain spinoff movie, Venom.

Michelle would reportedly play a district attorney, who also might be Tom‘s love interest – Read more here!


Credit: Abaca; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams

