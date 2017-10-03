Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:15 pm
Miley Cyrus Performs 'Bodak Yellow' as a Pop Song - Watch Now!
Miley Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday (October 2) and played a fun game with Jimmy Fallon called “Musical Genre Challenge.”
During the challenge, Miley and Jimmy had to perform songs that are from one genre and transform it into a completely different song in a different style.
For one of Miley‘s songs, she had to perform R Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” as a bluegrass song. Miley then stopped the show with an amazing rendition of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” as a pop song.
Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: NBC Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus
Sponsored Links by ZergNet