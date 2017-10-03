Miley Cyrus Performs 'Bodak Yellow' as a Pop Song - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:15 pm

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday (October 2) and played a fun game with Jimmy Fallon called “Musical Genre Challenge.”

During the challenge, Miley and Jimmy had to perform songs that are from one genre and transform it into a completely different song in a different style.

For one of Miley‘s songs, she had to perform R Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” as a bluegrass song. Miley then stopped the show with an amazing rendition of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” as a pop song.

Watch below!
miley cyrus bodak yellow 02

Credit: NBC
