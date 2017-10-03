Miley Cyrus Performs 'The Climb' on 'Fallon' as Message of Unity - Watch Here!

Miley Cyrus closed out day one of Miley Week on The Tonight Show with a special message of unity following the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

The 25-year-old entertainer performed her hit “The Climb” for the first time in years to honor those affected by the tragedy.

“I’m going to do for probably the first time in five or six years, the song ‘The Climb’,” Miley told the audience. “I’m doing ‘The Climb’ because in the song it says ‘the struggle’s I’m facing, the chances I’m taking, they sometimes might knock me down but I’m not breaking.’ You may not know it but these are the moments that we’re going to remember the most. The moments we’re going to remember the most aren’t being pulled apart by evil but by coming together through love and all of us uniting. Really believing, we’re stronger together.”

That same evening, Miley and Adam Sandler paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a very special duet performance of Dido‘s “No Freedom.”



Miley Cyrus Closes The Tonight Show with “The Climb”

