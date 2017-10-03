Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:26 pm

Naomie Harris & Emily Ratatjkowski Doll Up for Miu Miu Show

Naomie Harris and Emily Ratajkowski pose for photos at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 3) in Paris, France.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the event included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Clemence Poesy, Stacy Martin, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, and fashion journalist Hamish Bowles.

Naomie had a big year in 2016 with her Oscar-nominated role in Moonlight and she’s going to have a big 2018 as well with her roles in a new take on The Jungle Book and the action-adventure film Rampage with Dwayne Johnson.
