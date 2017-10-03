Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 2:25 pm

Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Ryan Dorsey (Report)

Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Ryan Dorsey (Report)

Naya Rivera has reportedly called off her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Dorsey, though it’s unclear if they’re reconciling.

The 30-year-old actress confirmed that she was divorcing her husband back in November of 2016.

It now appears that The Blast got a hold of some papers that Naya filed with the courts asking they dismiss her divorce. The papers were filed last week.

Ryan and Naya share a two-year-old son named Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Rumors swirled that after splitting from Ryan, Naya moved on with actor David Spade. They were seen packing on the PDA on vacation together.
Just Jared on Facebook
naya rivera calls off divorce 01
naya rivera calls off divorce 02
naya rivera calls off divorce 03
naya rivera calls off divorce 04
naya rivera calls off divorce 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr