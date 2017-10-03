Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Ryan Dorsey (Report)

Naya Rivera has reportedly called off her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Dorsey, though it’s unclear if they’re reconciling.

The 30-year-old actress confirmed that she was divorcing her husband back in November of 2016.

It now appears that The Blast got a hold of some papers that Naya filed with the courts asking they dismiss her divorce. The papers were filed last week.

Ryan and Naya share a two-year-old son named Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Rumors swirled that after splitting from Ryan, Naya moved on with actor David Spade. They were seen packing on the PDA on vacation together.