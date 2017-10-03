Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 2:00 pm

Sam Smith Shares a Kiss With '13 Reasons Why' Star Brandon Flynn in NYC!

Is love in the air for Sam Smith?

The 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner was spotted indulging in some cute PDA in Greenwich Village and sharing a kiss with 23-year-old 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in New York City.

This is the first time we’ve seen them photographed together in public, although it’s not yet known if the two are officially dating.

Sam is in town to perform on Saturday Night Live this Saturday (October 7).

“5 more days till Saturday Night Live. Can’t believe my first SNL was over three years ago!!” he wrote on Instagram.
