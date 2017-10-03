Shania Twain to Top Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus on Billboard 200

Shania Twain is set to have the number one album of the week with her latest record, Now!

The country music queen hasn't released a new album since Up! back in 2002, which sold 20 million copies around the world.

Now is expected to sell more than 120,000 equivalent album units for the week ending October 5.

Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me and Miley Cyrus' Younger Now are also new in stores this week. Demi is expected to sell with 70,000 units while Miley will move 50,000 units, both for top 10 debuts, according to Billboard.