Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 6:27 pm

Sisters Dakota & Elle Fanning Sit Front Row at Miu Miu Show!

Dakota Fanning and her sister Elle Fanning pose for a photo in their front row lawn chairs at the Miu Miu show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 3) in Paris, France.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the event included It actress Sophia Lillis and Ozark‘s Julia Garner.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Miu Miu dress and shoes. Elle is wearing a Miu Miu bustier, trousers, and shoes, and a MiuRider bag. Julia is wearing a Miu Miu dress, coat, shoes, and bag. Sophia is wearing a Miu Miu dress and shoes with a My Miu bag.

20+ pictures inside of the young stars at the Miu Miu show…

Photos: Miu Miu
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Julia Garner, Sophia Lillis

