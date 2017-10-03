Steven Tyler Gives Health Update After Canceling Aerosmith Tour

Steven Tyler wants all of his fans to know that he is doing just fine.

After news broke last week that Aerosmith would be canceling the rest of their tour through South America due to the 69-year-old rocker having “unexpected medical issues,” rumors started to swirl that Steven may have suffered a seizure or heart attack.

Steven took to the band’s website on Monday (October 2) to set the record straight on his health.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead),” Steven wrote. “Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.”

Over the past few months, Aerosmith has been touring the world on their Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour.

“We’ve been to Tel Aviv…to Russia…to Rio…and all the in between,” Steven concluded his statement. “I guess it’s true what they say, ‘That life’s a pisser when eu’re a peein’.'”