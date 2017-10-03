Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 8:50 am

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to a female police officer from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California. The officer was shot in the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Sunday (October 1).

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder posted about the flowers on her Instagram account.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect,” she wrote.

The female officer was confirmed to have been shot while attending the music festival in Las Vegas, but she’s expected to recover.

“Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns,” the LAPD wrote on Facebook.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr