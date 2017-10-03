Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to a female police officer from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California. The officer was shot in the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Sunday (October 1).

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder posted about the flowers on her Instagram account.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect,” she wrote.

The female officer was confirmed to have been shot while attending the music festival in Las Vegas, but she’s expected to recover.

“Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns,” the LAPD wrote on Facebook.