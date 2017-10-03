'This Is Us' Stars Play 'Never Have I Ever,' Reveal If They've Ever Had a Sex Dream About a Co-Star!

This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, and Milo Ventimiglia played an amazing game of “Never Have I Ever” as part of Ellen’s Show Me More Show video series!

Some of the questions the co-stars answered were, “Never Have I Ever Jammed Out to a Mandy Moore song,” “Never Have I Ever Been to a Nude Beach,” “Never Have I Ever Had a Sex Dream About One of My Co-Stars,” and many more.

This Is Us season two kicked off last week and there’s another brand new episode on tonight at 9pm ET on NBC!

Watch the co-stars play the game below…