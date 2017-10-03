Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 12:55 pm

'This Is Us' Stars Play 'Never Have I Ever,' Reveal If They've Ever Had a Sex Dream About a Co-Star!

'This Is Us' Stars Play 'Never Have I Ever,' Reveal If They've Ever Had a Sex Dream About a Co-Star!

This Is UsMandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, and Milo Ventimiglia played an amazing game of “Never Have I Ever” as part of Ellen’s Show Me More Show video series!

Some of the questions the co-stars answered were, “Never Have I Ever Jammed Out to a Mandy Moore song,” “Never Have I Ever Been to a Nude Beach,” “Never Have I Ever Had a Sex Dream About One of My Co-Stars,” and many more.

This Is Us season two kicked off last week and there’s another brand new episode on tonight at 9pm ET on NBC!

Watch the co-stars play the game below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, This is Us, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr