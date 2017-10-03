Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:29 pm

Tina Fey Celebrates 'Mean Girls' Box Office Opening Day with Cheese Fries Truck!

Tina Fey Celebrates 'Mean Girls' Box Office Opening Day with Cheese Fries Truck!

On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was…

In celebration of Mean Girls Day (October 3), creator Tina Fey took to the streets of New York City to serve cheese fries to fans in celebration of the Mean Girls Box Office Opening Day on Broadway held outside of the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls is set to begin performances at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre on March 12 in advance of a Sunday, April 8, opening night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tina Fey

The cast of Mean Girls is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith.

The cheese fries truck is parked outside the August Wilson Theatre unitil 1pm, then it heads to 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues from 1:30 to 3pm and on to Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets from 3:30 to 4:30pm. Go fetch!
Just Jared on Facebook
tina fey celebrates mean girls box office opening day with cheese fires truck 01
tina fey celebrates mean girls box office opening day with cheese fires truck 02
tina fey celebrates mean girls box office opening day with cheese fires truck 03
tina fey celebrates mean girls box office opening day with cheese fires truck 04
tina fey celebrates mean girls box office opening day with cheese fires truck 05

Credit: John Nacion; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Tina Fey

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr