Tina Fey Celebrates 'Mean Girls' Box Office Opening Day with Cheese Fries Truck!

On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was…

In celebration of Mean Girls Day (October 3), creator Tina Fey took to the streets of New York City to serve cheese fries to fans in celebration of the Mean Girls Box Office Opening Day on Broadway held outside of the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls is set to begin performances at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre on March 12 in advance of a Sunday, April 8, opening night.

The cast of Mean Girls is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith.

The cheese fries truck is parked outside the August Wilson Theatre unitil 1pm, then it heads to 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues from 1:30 to 3pm and on to Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets from 3:30 to 4:30pm. Go fetch!