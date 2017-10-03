Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty‘s manger has just confirmed that he has sadly died.

The 66-year-old Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers front man passed away surrounded by family, friends and bandmates on Monday night (October 2) at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” the band’s longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said in a statement to Buzzfeed.

He added, “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

Our thoughts are with Tom‘s friends and family during this difficult time.