Tyra Banks & Erik Asla Split After Five Years (Report)

Tyra Banks and her partner of five years Erik Asla have reportedly split.

A source told Page Six that the split was “drama-free.”

“It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son,” a source said. The couple are parents to a baby boy, York Banks Asla, who was born in January of 2016.

They will also continue to work together professionally.

“He is slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of . . . the upcoming ‘America’s Next Top Model,’” the source said.

Erik is a photographer and they met on the set of America’s Next Top Model Norway.