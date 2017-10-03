Watch Ben Platt Hit on Eric McCormack in 'Will & Grace' Clip!

Ben Platt is making a guest appearance on Will & Grace this week as a young love interest for Eric McCormack‘s Will and you can watch a clip right here!

In the first look at Ben‘s appearance, his character is seen hitting on Will at a bar.

“I hope this doesn’t weird you out, but I think you’re really hot. You’re like an anchorman,” he says. Will replies, “‘This just in,’ awe.”

We debuted another exclusive clip from the new episode earlier this week, so make sure to check that out too!



Will & Grace – Next: Dating an Anchorman? (Sneak Peek)