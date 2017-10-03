Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:44 pm

Watch Ben Platt Hit on Eric McCormack in 'Will & Grace' Clip!

Ben Platt is making a guest appearance on Will & Grace this week as a young love interest for Eric McCormack‘s Will and you can watch a clip right here!

In the first look at Ben‘s appearance, his character is seen hitting on Will at a bar.

“I hope this doesn’t weird you out, but I think you’re really hot. You’re like an anchorman,” he says. Will replies, “‘This just in,’ awe.”

We debuted another exclusive clip from the new episode earlier this week, so make sure to check that out too!


Will & Grace – Next: Dating an Anchorman? (Sneak Peek)
Photos: NBC
