Zendaya Stuns at NYFF Premiere of Documentary 'Without a Net'

Zendaya hits the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary Without a Net during the 2017 New York Film Festival on Tuesday (October 3) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The documentary centers on students across the country who don’t have access to the technology that they need.

“Both of my parents are educators and grew up in a classroom understanding the value of technology,” Zendaya shared this morning during an appearance on GMA. “My mom actually worked in an underprivileged community and my dad worked in a private school which was less than a mile away from each other and the disparity in what they had is crazy…less than a mile away and you think about the opportunities that one school gets that the other kids don’t get.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing an Elie Saab dress.