Wed, 04 October 2017 at 1:59 am

Amber Heard Keeps a Low Profile For Her Flight Out of LAX

Amber Heard Keeps a Low Profile For Her Flight Out of LAX

Amber Heard says goodbye to a friend as she arrives for a late night flight out of town on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress, hat, and snakeskin booties for her flight out of town.

Over the summer, Amber announced that she and boyfriend Elon Musk had split.

Since then, Amber has been leaning on her friends for support.

Before her flight, Amber took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself hanging out with a friend.

Boomawine with my bestie @hanumanheartyoga

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

10+ pictures inside of Amber Heard arriving at LAX…
