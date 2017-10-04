'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Share Thoughts on Las Vegas Shooting on 'GMA'

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan shared their thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting while making their first appearance together on Good Morning America on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.

“It’s horrible. I think that everybody feels like their heart has just been ripped out of their chest,” Katy, 32, expressed. “We just don’t know when it’s going to happen again and we’re all trying to figure out the answers. I’m not saying I have the answers, and I pray every day. But the one thing we have to remember is prayer without action is powerless.”

“We have to have some action,” Katy continued. “We have to take an unfortunate, good, hard look at what our rules and our boundaries are with gun reform. No one is saying, ‘Take away your guns,’ but we just don’t necessarily need assault rifles, assault weapons.”

“We see the fans. We look at the faces every night on stage. We live for that,” Lionel, 68, added. “They blow the kisses, they sing every word to us. To think for a moment we are now getting to a stage where live performances are in jeopardy — the worst nightmare we ever have in life is something like that would happen.”

