'American Idol' Revival - First Official Photo with Judges & Host!

Here’s your first photo of the stars of the American Idol reboot!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be sitting on the judges panel, while Ryan Seacrest will be returning to the revival as the host.

The new series is expected to air on Sunday nights beginning in March. The judges panel was just finalized late last month after Katy was announced as the first judge earlier in the year.

