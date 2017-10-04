Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 9:10 am

'American Idol' Revival - First Official Photo with Judges & Host!

'American Idol' Revival - First Official Photo with Judges & Host!

Here’s your first photo of the stars of the American Idol reboot!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be sitting on the judges panel, while Ryan Seacrest will be returning to the revival as the host.

The new series is expected to air on Sunday nights beginning in March. The judges panel was just finalized late last month after Katy was announced as the first judge earlier in the year.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING the reboot of American Idol?? Sound off in the comments!
Just Jared on Facebook
american idol first photo 01

Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr