Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy Open BFI London Film Fest with ‘Breathe’ Premiere!

Andrew Garfield is dapper in a suit while posing alongside his co-star Claire Foy at the premiere of their latest film Breathe held during the opening night gala of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday (October 4) in London, England.

The 34-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress were joined by their director Andy Serkis as well as producer Jonathan Cavendish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

That same morning, Andrew and Claire rocked different looks to attend a photo call and press conference for the upcoming flick.

Breathe is inspired by the true story Robin (Garfield), a handsome, brilliant and adventurous man whose life takes a dramatic turn when polio leaves him paralyzed - Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Claire is wearing Isa Arfen trousers and Jimmy Choo shoes at the photo call.