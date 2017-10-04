Ariana Grande Opens Up About Misogyny: 'We Have to Lift Each Other Up'

Ariana Grande flashes a peace sign during her fun new shoot for Coveteur and Reebok.

Here’s what the 24-year-old singer had to share with the site:

On her emotional tour: “I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as we’ve been through,” her eyes fall to the floor and voice cracked. “So…[tour] can be a lot. Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

On why she’s obsessed with walking 12,000 steps a day: “He [her trainer, Harley Pasternak] is obsessed with the step situation – getting your steps in [laughs]. For the longest time, I was like, how is that more effective than doing a full-fledged workout. It really is. I feel better when I’m moving around a lot.”

On her inspiration for her famous treadmill choreography for “Side to Side”: “I have a lot of ideas on the treadmill. If I need help writing or being creative, or coming up with an idea [I’ll work out]. I came up with the idea for the ‘Side to Side’ video on the treadmill. Usually, I’ll listen to throwback 90s hip-hop or stuff that makes me amped.”

On misogyny: “Misogyny is ever-present, and we have to be there to support one another. That’s really it. It’s about the sisterhood. There’s no competing in that. We have to lift each other up, not try and claw each other down.”

