Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 7:00 am

Armie Hammer Covers 'Out' Magazine, Talks About Starring in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer Covers 'Out' Magazine, Talks About Starring in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer stars in the new movie Call Me By Your Name and he’s opening up about it in Out Magazine‘s November 2017 issue.

Here is what the 30-year-old actor told the mag:

On his love for director Luca Guadagnino: “I probably fell in love with Luca the same way Elio fell in love with [my character] Oliver. I looked at him with amazement.” Luca added, “I fell in love with Armie when I saw him in The Social Network. And then I had the privilege of meeting him, and I fell in love again. And I’ve never recovered from falling in love with him.”

On the challenge of working on the film: “So much of this movie is about stripping everything away and exposing yourself. I grew up in conservative white America, where you just don’t talk about yourself, your desires, wanting to express your sensuality—it’s taboo. To be fully immersed in Luca’s world was just an incredible gift.”

On being offered the role of Oliver: “It seemed so subtle, so personal, and so real that I didn’t know if I could do that as an actor. I didn’t know if I had it in me to give such a tender performance. It scared me.”

For more from Armie, visit Out.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer out magazine 01
armie hammer out magazine 02
armie hammer out magazine 03
armie hammer out magazine 04
armie hammer out magazine 05
armie hammer out magazine 06
armie hammer out magazine 07
armie hammer out magazine 08

Photos: Nino Muñoz
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr