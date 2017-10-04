Armie Hammer Covers 'Out' Magazine, Talks About Starring in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer stars in the new movie Call Me By Your Name and he’s opening up about it in Out Magazine‘s November 2017 issue.

Here is what the 30-year-old actor told the mag:

On his love for director Luca Guadagnino: “I probably fell in love with Luca the same way Elio fell in love with [my character] Oliver. I looked at him with amazement.” Luca added, “I fell in love with Armie when I saw him in The Social Network. And then I had the privilege of meeting him, and I fell in love again. And I’ve never recovered from falling in love with him.”

On the challenge of working on the film: “So much of this movie is about stripping everything away and exposing yourself. I grew up in conservative white America, where you just don’t talk about yourself, your desires, wanting to express your sensuality—it’s taboo. To be fully immersed in Luca’s world was just an incredible gift.”

On being offered the role of Oliver: “It seemed so subtle, so personal, and so real that I didn’t know if I could do that as an actor. I didn’t know if I had it in me to give such a tender performance. It scared me.”

