Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids Photographer Scuffle in Paris

Bella Hadid had a close encounter with a rowdy group of photographers!

The 20-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of the Royal Monceau Hotel on Tuesday afternoon (October 4) in Paris, France.

While getting into her car, two photographers seem to have gotten in a scuffle but Bella was able to avoid the scene thanks to her security guard.

Bella safety made it to her car without missing a beat!

Just a few weeks ago, Bella had another encounter with photographers but that time came to their defense!

When a security guard got too rough with a female photographer, Bella stepped in to defend her!