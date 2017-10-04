Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 1:34 pm

Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids Photographer Scuffle in Paris

Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids Photographer Scuffle in Paris

Bella Hadid had a close encounter with a rowdy group of photographers!

The 20-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of the Royal Monceau Hotel on Tuesday afternoon (October 4) in Paris, France.

While getting into her car, two photographers seem to have gotten in a scuffle but Bella was able to avoid the scene thanks to her security guard.

Bella safety made it to her car without missing a beat!

Just a few weeks ago, Bella had another encounter with photographers but that time came to their defense!

When a security guard got too rough with a female photographer, Bella stepped in to defend her!
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 01
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 02
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 03
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 04
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 05
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 06
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 07
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 08
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 09
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 10
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 11
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 12
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 13
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 14
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 15
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 16
bella hadid avoids photographer scuffle 17

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr