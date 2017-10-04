Beyonce Wears Chic T-Shirt Dress for Date Night with Jay-Z

Beyonce flashes a smile as she and husband Jay-Z leave dinner on Tuesday night (October 3) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer looked super stylish in a lavender T-shirt dress and sunglasses as the 47-year-old rapper kept things cool in a blazer and sneakers as they stepped out for a night out on the town.

After dinner, Beyonce and Jay headed to Radio Cit Music Hall to support her younger sister Solange at her concert.

Over the weekend, Beyonce stepped out to join Jay at the SNL season premiere party after he performed on the show.

