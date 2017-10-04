'Bob's Burgers' Flick Headed to Theaters in 2020

Bob’s Burgers is getting ready to serve up a feature film!

A movie based on the Emmy-winning animated Fox series is slated to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” show creator Loren Bouchard said.

He added, “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Bob’s Burgers follows the lives and misadventures of the Belcher family and the hamburger shop they run.