Brad Pitt Sports Space Suit on 'Ad Astra' Movie Set!

Brad Pitt is back to work on his upcoming film Ad Astra!

The 53-year-old actor was spotted wearing a space suit while on the film’s set on Friday (September 29) in Baker, Calif.

The science fiction thriller is about “one man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father, a renegade scientist who poses a threat to all of mankind,” according to THR.

Ruth Negga recently joined the cast of the film, which also includes Tommy Lee Jones.

Ad Astra is set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.