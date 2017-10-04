Brooke Shields Reveals the Pickup Line Donald Trump Used to Ask Her Out - Watch!

Brooke Shields is opening up about getting asked out by President Donald Trump!

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old actress revealed the pickup line the president used to try and ask her out on a date over 20 years ago.

“I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce,” Brooke shared. “And he said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.”

Watch the clip below to find out how Brooke responded!



