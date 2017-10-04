Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway 2017 Set List Revealed!

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway 2017 Set List Revealed!

Bruce Springsteen's 18-week run on Broadway has officially begun and the set list from the first show on Tuesday (October 3, 2017) has been revealed.

960 lucky fans got a chance to see the first show with tickets going as high as $850 on the regular market and as high as $2,400 on the resale market.

The show consists of Bruce on stage with his guitar, his piano, and his words and music. "Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work," he said in a statement while announcing the production.

Tickets are completely sold out for the run, which ends on February 3. 26 seats for each performance will be sold through a ticket lottery for $75 each. Go to Bruce's website for more details.

Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Set List

1. "Growin' Up"
2. "My Hometown"
3. "My Father's House"
4. "The Wish"
5. "Thunder Road"
6. "The Promised Land"
7. "Born in the U.S.A."
8. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"
9. "Tougher Than the Rest"
10. "Brilliant Disguise"
11. "The Ghost of Tom Joad"
12. "Long Walk Home"
13. "Dancing in the Dark"
14. "Land of Hope and Dreams"
15. "Born to Run"

