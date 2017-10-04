Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 10:49 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Candis Cayne Go Makeup Shopping in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner and her BFF Candis Cayne teamed up for a makeup shopping trip!

The 67-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old actress and performance artist were spotted buying some items at Sephora at the Malibu Country Mart on Monday (October 2) in Malibu, Calif.

Caitlyn wore a short striped dress with a white shirt underneath, completing her look with black heels, large aviator sunglasses, and pink nail polish.

Caitlyn also accessorized with minimal jewelry, including gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

ICYMI, Caitlyn recently revealed that she and Kim Kardashian still don’t speak to each other.
