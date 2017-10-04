Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go Makeup Shopping in Malibu
Caitlyn Jenner and her friend Sophia Hutchins teamed up for a makeup shopping trip!
The 67-year-old reality star and Sophia, 21, were spotted buying some items at Sephora at the Malibu Country Mart on Monday (October 2) in Malibu, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn wore a short striped dress with a white shirt underneath, completing her look with black heels, large aviator sunglasses, and pink nail polish.
Caitlyn also accessorized with minimal jewelry, including gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.
ICYMI, Caitlyn recently revealed that she and Kim Kardashian still don’t speak to each other.