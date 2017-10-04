Cara Delevingne Debuts New Brunette Locks at Book Signing!

Cara Delevingne is rocking a super cute new ‘do!

The 25-year-old actress and author stepped out a Mirror, Mirror book signing on Wednesday afternoon (October 4) at Waterstones Piccadilly in London, England.

Cara looked incredible with her short brown locks, paired with a chic blue dress.

At the event, Cara met with some lucky fans who got to have her sign a copy of her new young adult novel Mirror, Mirror.

“It’s finally here!! Can’t wait for you all in the UK to get yours too. Pre-order is still available in the US,” Cara wrote on her Instagram with a cute Boomerang.

Check out the video below…