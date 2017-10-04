Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Vegas Shooting Victims, Donates Proceeds of Concert After Massacre

Celine Dion returned to the stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening (October 3) after a mass shooting occurred on the strip tragically killing 59 and wounding over 500.

“On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering,” the 49-year-old entertainer told the crowd during her show (via People). “But tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss. We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”

Celine will be donating all the proceeds from the show to the victims of this unthinkable act of violence.