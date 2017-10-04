Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 9:52 am

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Fans After Show's Removal From Netflix

One Tree Hill was sadly one of the many fan-favorite television shows taken off of Netflix’s streaming service on October 1, and now, the show’s star Chad Michael Murray is responding.

Chad took to his Twitter account to tell fans that they’re the heartbeat of the show.

“Netflix has had #OTH & I hear its removing it from their catalog. Remember- U r all the heartbeat of OTH & becoz of that it’ll never b gone!,” Chad tweeted to his followers.

Photos: Wenn
