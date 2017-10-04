Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Likes to Make Fun of Herself

Chrissy Teigen gives us a radiant smile on the cover of InStyle‘s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 13.

Here is what the 31-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On not taking herself too seriously: “If you share everything and make fun of yourself, then other people won’t make the joke, because you’ve already made it.”

On maintaining a healthy relationship with husband John Legend: “I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine. He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours. I mean, I don’t care about half the s— he’s doing either. But there’s a balance.”

On realizing her postpartum depression: “It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad.’ I actually couldn’t move. I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those day’s didn’t exist.”

For more from the issue, visit InStyle.com.