Wed, 04 October 2017 at 10:25 am

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have a Date Night with Miu Miu!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made it a date night at Miu Miu’s Spring Summer 2018 after party in Paris, France!

The couple arrived for the party on Tuesday (October 3) and partied with Emily Ratajkowski, models Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill, Naomie Harris, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Pamela Anderson, and more.

The day before, Chrissy was seen catching a flight out of town to meet up with her hubby in Europe, where he has been performing.

See photos from the party below…
Photos: Backgrid, Courtesy Miu Miu
