David Beckham Lets His Hair Down at Tokyo Photo Call for Las Vegas Sands!

David Beckham is dapper as he shows off his long hair while hitting the red carpet at the photo call for Las Vegas Sands at the Palace Hotel on Wednesday (October 4) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 42-year-old former soccer star then made sure to pull his hair back up to attend a press conference to continue to carry out his duties for Las Vegas Sands, as the casino and hotel brand’s global ambassador.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

Over the weekend, David helped open a massive Adidas store in Milan and received a warm welcome by thousands of fans who showed up for the grand opening.