DNCE, will.i.am, & More Team Up for Westfield Century City Reopening

DNCE took the stage at the Westfield Century City Reopening!

The band – Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, and Cole Whittle – helped celebrate the renovation on Tuesday (October 3) in Century City, Calif.

Other performers included Fitz and the Tantrums and iconic ’70s band Village People.

Also in attendance were will.i.am, Debbie Allen, Metta World Peace, Dolvett Quince, Lawrence Zarian, Westfield Century City co-CEOs Peter and Steven Lowy, and more.

The event was held in partnership with the Infinite Hero Foundation, which helps combat the most difficult frontline issues – both mental and physical – that face returning military heroes and their families, and funds programs that drive innovation and the accessibility of effective treatments dealing with service-related mental and physical injuries.

FYI: Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums and Jinjoo are wearing Tory Burch and Tory Sport.

