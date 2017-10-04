Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 6:47 pm

DNCE, will.i.am, & More Team Up for Westfield Century City Reopening

DNCE, will.i.am, & More Team Up for Westfield Century City Reopening

DNCE took the stage at the Westfield Century City Reopening!

The band – Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, and Cole Whittle – helped celebrate the renovation on Tuesday (October 3) in Century City, Calif.

Other performers included Fitz and the Tantrums and iconic ’70s band Village People.

Also in attendance were will.i.am, Debbie Allen, Metta World Peace, Dolvett Quince, Lawrence Zarian, Westfield Century City co-CEOs Peter and Steven Lowy, and more.

The event was held in partnership with the Infinite Hero Foundation, which helps combat the most difficult frontline issues – both mental and physical – that face returning military heroes and their families, and funds programs that drive innovation and the accessibility of effective treatments dealing with service-related mental and physical injuries.

FYI: Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums and Jinjoo are wearing Tory Burch and Tory Sport.

10+ pictures inside of DNCE, will.i.am, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 01
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 02
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 03
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 04
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 05
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 06
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 07
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 08
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 09
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 10
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 11
dnce william and more celebrate westfield century city reopening 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cole Whittle, Debbie Allen, DNCE, Dolvett Quince, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Lawrence Zarian, Metta World Peace, will i am

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr