Ellen DeGeneres Takes Oprah Grocery Shopping in Hilarious Video - Watch Here!

Oprah Winfrey goes on a shopping trip at a local grocery store with Ellen DeGeneres in a hilarious video airing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 14).

The dynamic duo, who both admitted to not having gone grocery shopping in ages (for Oprah it’s been since Thanksgiving 2016), hit the store to see Oprah‘s new food product line, “O, That’s Good!”— all of which is health-conscious, heat-and-eat comfort food.

Oprah also sat on Ellen‘s couch and shared her thoughts on the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I feel the soul of the nation. I feel the ache that we all feel. As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer,” Oprah told the audience. “I think this is a time for all of us to first of all appreciate the ordinary.”



Ellen & Oprah Take Over a Grocery Store Part 1

Ellen & Oprah Take Over a Grocery Store Part 2



Oprah Shares Words of Wisdom Following Las Vegas Tragedy



Oprah Dishes on Being Neighbors with Ellen