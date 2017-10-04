Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 2:36 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Takes Oprah Grocery Shopping in Hilarious Video - Watch Here!

Ellen DeGeneres Takes Oprah Grocery Shopping in Hilarious Video - Watch Here!

Oprah Winfrey goes on a shopping trip at a local grocery store with Ellen DeGeneres in a hilarious video airing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 14).

The dynamic duo, who both admitted to not having gone grocery shopping in ages (for Oprah it’s been since Thanksgiving 2016), hit the store to see Oprah‘s new food product line, “O, That’s Good!”— all of which is health-conscious, heat-and-eat comfort food.

Oprah also sat on Ellen‘s couch and shared her thoughts on the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I feel the soul of the nation. I feel the ache that we all feel. As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer,” Oprah told the audience. “I think this is a time for all of us to first of all appreciate the ordinary.”


Ellen & Oprah Take Over a Grocery Store Part 1

Click inside to watch part two of Ellen and Oprah taking over a grocery store…


Ellen & Oprah Take Over a Grocery Store Part 2

Oprah Shares Words of Wisdom Following Las Vegas Tragedy

Oprah Dishes on Being Neighbors with Ellen
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 01
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 02
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 03
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 04
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 05
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 06
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 07
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 08
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 09
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 10
ellen degeneres takes oprah grocery shopping in hilarious video 11

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Oprah Winfrey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr