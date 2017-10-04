Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 12:43 am

Empire's Serayah Hits All the Hotspots for Her Friend's Birthday

Empire's Serayah Hits All the Hotspots for Her Friend's Birthday

Serayah poses for the cameras while heading into Sbe’s Katsuya for dinner over the weekend in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old Empire actress and singer helped one of her friends celebrate a birthday that evening and later headed to Nightingale nightclub to dance the night away.

Serayah hit up Hyde Sunset the night before for a fun night out and then spent Saturday at the London hotel for a Biore shoot.

Season four of Empire launched last week, so make sure to catch up and tune in on Wednesday nights on Fox!
