Gabrielle Union Reveals Infertility Struggles: 'I Have Had Eight or Nine Miscarriages'

Gabrielle Union is bravely opening up about infertility struggles she’s faced with her husband Dwyane Wade.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” the 44-year-old actress wrote in her upcoming book “We’re Going to Need More Wine.” “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Gabrielle also wrote that despite all the struggles, she and her husband “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane raise his sons from a previous relationship Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10, as well as his nephew Dahveon Morris, 16.

Be sure to pick up Gabrielle‘s new book, in stores on October 17.
