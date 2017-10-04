Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 10:12 pm

Gal Gadot Busts Through the Wall in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo!

Gal Gadot surely knows how to make an entrance!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday (October 7). And just ahead of the show, she’s proving that her superhero skills haven’t faded one bit!

Ahead of the show, Gal revealed that she’s nervous “to speak like a dummy” while speaking at the Gal Gadot & Meher Tatna In Conversation with Carla Sosenko panel in New York City on Monday (October 2).

“Improv, yeah I did, but never in America on Saturday night. I can barely say ‘Saturday Night Live’. I’m thinking about the monologue and I’m like, ‘Ahh.’ Say ‘Saturday Night Live.’ But I am excited.”

Watch Gal make her wall-busting debut below!
Photos: YouTube
