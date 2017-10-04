Hailey Baldwin Puts Toned Abs on Display in Adidas Crop Top

Hailey Baldwin flashed her toned tummy while shopping at Bristol Farms today!

The 20-year-old model, who just returned home from attending Paris Fashion Week events, stopped by the grocery store on Wednesday (October 4) in Hollywood.

She rocked a black and white Adidas crop top, ripped black jeans, and maroon-colored high-tops, accessorizing with an assortment of necklaces.

On Monday, Hailey paid tribute to Las Vegas after the horrifying shooting over the weekend.

“Praying for you today Las Vegas,” she captioned the Instagram photo below. “I’m sad to be growing in a generation where every single day is another horrific news story.”

“We need to express more love, hope, generosity and unity,” she added. “We cannot be silent! RIP to the lives tragically lost and to their families and prayers to those injured. #gunreformnow #lasvegas #prayforvegas.” (See other celebs’ reactions here).